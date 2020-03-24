MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
4-7-6
(four, seven, six)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Out of vital medication, US woman among those stuck in Peru
For Anna, a 33-year-old American woman stranded in a Peruvian hotel room and out of life-saving medication to treat her auto-immune disease, the clock is…
National
The Latest: New Zealand declares state of emergency
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 422,000 people and killed over 18,000. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate symptoms…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:4-7-6(four, seven, six)02-08-16-18-31, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2(two, eight, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-one; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)Estimated jackpot:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:02-08-16-18-31, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2(two, eight, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-one; Mega…
National
Los Angeles County backtracks on teen's possible virus death
Los Angeles County health officials backtracked Tuesday on their announcement that a child died from coronavirus, saying it's possible the death was caused by something else.