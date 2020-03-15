MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
2-9-2
(two, nine, two)
CDC recommends no gatherings of 50 or more for 8 weeks
The CDC is recommending that gatherings of 50 people or more in US be canceled or postponed over next eight weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Variety
Trial of Robert Durst delayed for 3 weeks amid virus fears
A Los Angeles judge on Sunday postponed the murder trial of multimillionaire New York real estate heir Robert Durst for three works over fears of the transmission of the new coronavirus.
National
New York City schools to close Monday to fight coronavirus
New York City will close the nation's largest public school system on Monday, sending over 1.1 million children home in hopes of curbing the spread of coronavirus, the city's mayor announced Sunday, calling it a "very troubling moment" as he suggested ominously that more restrictions were inevitable.
National
Stock futures sink after rate cut, new virus restrictions
Stock markets are set for another week of turbulent trading as U.S. index futures fell sharply after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates and more companies and governments took action over the weekend to shut down European and American society.
National
Arc of Trump's coronavirus comments defies reality on ground
In the course of a few weeks, President Donald Trump veered from confidently assuring Americans his administration had the coronavirus outbreak "very well under control" to declaring a national emergency and tweeting ALL CAPS caution about the pandemic that has upended every facet of American life.