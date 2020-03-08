MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
0-5-0
(zero, five, zero)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Juul Labs sought to court AGs as teen vaping surged
It was a blunt warning about the dangers of youth vaping: Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced late last month that his state had joined 38 others to investigate whether Juul Labs, the nation's largest electronic cigarette company, promoted and sold its nicotine-heavy products to teens.
National
Dems look to Michigan primary as testing ground for November
Ask Arlene Williams about President Donald Trump's promises to bring back auto industry jobs that have evaporated across Michigan and she'll point with irony to the Chevy Blazer.
Variety
Florida theme parks keep eye on virus as spring break nears
As Florida's busy spring break season kicked off this month, coronavirus czar Vice President Mike Pence addressed something that's been on the mind of tens of thousands of families preparing to travel to theme parks: Is it safe?
National
Officials set to receive thousands from ship hit by virus
Federal and state officials in California were preparing Monday to receive thousands of people from a cruise ship that has been idling off the cost of San Francisco with at least 21 people aboard infected with the novel coronavirus.
Variety
As Wisconsin lakes warm, walleye are feeling the heat
Walleye populations have been declining for the better part of two decades.