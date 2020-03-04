MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
0-2-9
(zero, two, nine)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Tensions rise as US death toll from coronavirus reaches 9
Tensions over how to contain the coronavirus escalated Tuesday in the United States as the death toll climbed to nine and lawmakers expressed doubts about the government's ability to ramp up testing fast enough to deal with the crisis.
National
In NC, Gov. Roy Cooper and Lt. Gov. Dan Forest win primaries
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina won his party's primary Tuesday and will face Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest in the November general election, seeking a second term. It's a race that Forest has long been preparing for.
National
Technical issues lead to long lines for California voters
Some California voters waited in long lines Tuesday because of technical glitches connecting to the statewide voter database or in the case of the nation's most populous county, too many users trying to cast ballots at once through a new election system that had raised concerns about technical and security defects.
National
What to watch as 14 states vote in Super Tuesday primaries
The Democratic presidential candidates are racing toward the biggest day on the primary calendar, when 14 states vote on Super Tuesday. It's the day when the primary moves from retail to wholesale. Instead of one state voting at a time, candidates have to focus on contests in every region of the country with all types of voters.
National
County restricts immigration agents after courthouse arrest
A Pennsylvania county imposed restrictions on U.S. immigration agents Tuesday after a federal officer arrested a man at the courthouse, sparking a heated confrontation that…