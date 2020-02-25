MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
5-7-3
(five, seven, three)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
'A world of hurt': 39 states to investigate Juul's marketing
A coalition of 39 states will look into the marketing and sales of vaping products by Juul Labs, including whether the company targeted youths and made misleading claims about nicotine content in its devices, officials announced Tuesday.
National
Congresswoman: Science should guide nuclear storage decision
A member of New Mexico's congressional delegation wants to ensure a "sound and robust" scientific review is done before federal regulators decide whether to sign off on plans for a multibillion-dollar temporary storage facility for spent nuclear fuel.
Variety
Stocks sink, bonds soar on fears virus will stunt economy
Stocks slumped again on Wall Street Tuesday, piling on losses a day after the market's biggest drop in two years as fears spread that the…
National
Democrats warm up for big debate, unloading on Sanders
Bernie Sanders' Democratic rivals prepared to unleash a new wave of attacks against the party's presidential front-runner, in a high-stakes debate Tuesday night, It's likely to be the final prime-time opportunity for several candidates to change the direction of the 2020 nomination fight.
Movies
More companies get into business of Black History Month
From shoes and T-shirts to dolls and tote bags, more companies and brands are getting into the business of Black History Month but trying not to leave the impression that African American consumers are important just once a year.