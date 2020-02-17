MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
3-8-6
(three, eight, six)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Floods put Mississippi capital in 'precarious situation'
With the waters in the Pearl River continuing to rise in and around Mississippi's capital city and more rain on the way this week, the governor warned residents that it would be days before flood waters start to recede.
Nation
USS Arizona crew member, Pearl Harbor survivor dies age 97
One of the remaining USS Arizona crew members who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor has died.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:5-1-3(five, one, three)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:3-8-6(three, eight, six)
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:3-8-6(three, eight, six)Estimated jackpot: $45 million07-12-15-21-28(seven, twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $50 million