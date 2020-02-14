MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
9-6-8
(nine, six, eight)
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Large, stubborn fire engulfs Lake Minnetonka house owned by member of wealthy Davis family
