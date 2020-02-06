MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
1-6-9
(one, six, nine)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Movies
Kirk Douglas, one of the last stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, dies at 103
His strength and underlying vulnerability made the son of illiterate Russian immigrants one of the top stars of the 20th century, appearing in more than 80 films.
Variety
Wisconsin confirms 1st case of new virus from China
A Wisconsin resident who returned from a trip to China last week has been sickened with a new virus that originated there, becoming the first confirmed case in the state and the 12th in the U.S., health officials said Wednesday.
Nation
Videos show fatal stabbing on California subway platform
Jurors in the trial of a man accused of fatally stabbing a young woman on a California subway platform were shown video Wednesday of the attack that also injured her sister.
National
Romney impeachment vote heartens some, angers others in Utah
Even though Mitt Romney's status as one of few Republicans willing to publicly criticize President Donald Trump is well known is his adopted home state, his unequivocal speech before voting yes on impeachment Wednesday caught many in Utah by surprise.
National
Not guilty: Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges
President Donald Trump's acquittal Wednesday in the U.S. Senate closed only the third presidential trial in American history with votes that split the country and set up the 2020 election.