MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
2-2-9
(two, two, nine)
Arrests at LA church allege marriage, immigration fraud
Federal agents raided a Philippines-based church in Los Angeles Wednesday in a human trafficking investigation that led to arrests of three church leaders in what prosecutors said was a decades-long scheme to trick followers into becoming fundraisers and arrange sham marriages to keep them in the U.S.
Israeli PM in Moscow to discuss US Mideast peace plan
The Israeli prime minister came to Moscow on Thursday to discuss the U.S. Mideast peace plan and take an Israeli woman who had been jailed in Russia back home.
World markets tumble as fears over virus outbreak spread
Shares tumbled in Europe and Asia on Thursday as the impact of the virus outbreak in China expanded to include flight cancellations and other wider…
Trump's defense shifts to not 'impeachable' even if true
In a striking shift from President Donald Trump's claim of "perfect" dealings with Ukraine, his defense asserted at his Senate trial that a trade of U.S. military aid for political favors — even if proven — could not be grounds for his impeachment.
Los Angeles high-rise that caught fire lacked sprinklers
A 25-story West Los Angeles apartment tower that caught fire, forcing firefighters to pluck stranded people from the rooftop and a ledge, had no sprinklers even though the same building burned seven years ago, authorities said.