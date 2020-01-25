MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
2-9-7
(two, nine, seven)
Nation
Officials identify remains found in burnt-out Hawaii home
The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office has identified the remains of two people found in a burnt-out home where a man allegedly shot and killed two Honolulu police officers and attacked a neighbor before setting the house ablaze last weekend.
Trial highlights: Dems cry cover-up, Trump hails activists
From the floor of the Senate, Democratic impeachment prosecutors said Friday that President Donald Trump tried to cover up his actions with Ukraine, another reason to remove him from office.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:23-29-32-39-45(twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-five)Estimated jackpot: $120,000
Fiat Chrysler denies union bribery allegations in GM lawsuit
Fiat Chrysler is moving to dismiss a racketeering lawsuit filed by rival General Motors, denying allegations that it bribed union officials to impose higher labor costs on GM.