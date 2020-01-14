MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
1-4-2
(one, four, two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Christmas crystal: Man charged with mailing meth to inmate
A man sent some illegal holiday cheer to a woman in jail and he ended up getting arrested himself, officials in a Georgia county say.
National
Seattle reels in spending by 'foreign-influenced' companies
The Seattle City Council on Monday unanimously passed a measure to reel in political spending by "foreign-influenced" companies, following city council elections last year that drew unprecedented spending — including a record $1.5 million from Amazon.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:1-4-2(one, four, two)08-17-30-40-44(eight, seventeen, thirty, forty, forty-four)Estimated jackpot: $160,000Estimated jackpot: $91 million06-17-21-24-31(six, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $296…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:08-17-30-40-44(eight, seventeen, thirty, forty, forty-four)Estimated jackpot: $160,000
National
Wisconsin judge orders up to 209K voter names be deleted
A Wisconsin judge on Monday found the state's bipartisan elections commission to be in contempt and ordered it to immediately begin removing up to 209,000 names from the state's voter rolls or face fines for each day it doesn't.