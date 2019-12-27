MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
6-7-7
(six, seven, seven)
Plane crash kills 5, including LSU coach's daughter-in-law
A small plane en route to a college football playoff game crashed into a post office parking lot in Louisiana shortly after takeoff Saturday, killing five people, including a well-known sports reporter who was the daughter-in-law of one of the team's coaches.
Nation
Texas man arrested in stabbing death of his sister
A former University of Texas at San Antonio football player has been arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing of his sister at a home north of Austin.
Business
Helicopter tours criticized after deadly Hawaii crash
Tour helicopter operations in Hawaii are under increased scrutiny after a deadly crash this week, one of several recent accidents in the state, with a congressman calling the trips unsafe and lacking proper oversight.
Nation
During his three years in office, President Trump has diminished the role of science in policymaking
How he has sidelined researchers and their work.
Nation
Can we forecast traffic the way we forecast the weather?
A traffic forecasting contest concluded this month with what researchers said were surprisingly precise results.