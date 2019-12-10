MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
6-5-8
(six, five, eight)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Local
Protecting floodplains could save billions, researchers say
Preserving the land now will be cheaper than cleaning up after future floods.
National
Impeachment witness: Trump poses a danger to fair elections
President Donald Trump's efforts to "cheat to win an election" are a threat to national security, the top Democratic investigator testified Monday as the House Judiciary Committee pushes ahead with articles of impeachment.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:03-14-23-39-47(three, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-nine, forty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $1.25 million
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:6-5-8(six, five, eight)03-14-23-39-47(three, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-nine, forty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $1.25 millionEstimated jackpot: $314 million11-16-27-28-30(eleven, sixteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty)Estimated jackpot:…
TV & Media
Family honors Florida UPS driver slain in police shootout
Family and friends honored on Monday a UPS driver who was killed in a shootout between Florida police and the robbery suspects who had hijacked his delivery truck.