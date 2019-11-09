MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
9-4-8
(nine, four, eight)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Celebrities
Vanna White hosts 'Wheel of Fortune' after Sajak has surgery
"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak had to have emergency surgery, and his longtime co-host Vanna White will fill in for him while he recovers.
National
Police: Dad, daughter kidnapped woman, dumped her in desert
A father and a daughter kidnapped a woman from a Las Vegas suburb and brought her to his house in Southern California, holding her captive for a week, raping her and then leaving her for dead in the desert, authorities said Friday.
Variety
Remembering heroes: Reenactors recreate slave uprising
To the beat of drums and the clip clop of horses' hooves, the crowd of African Americans dressed in period costume marched down a street Friday in southeastern Louisiana, recreating the start of what became the largest slave uprising in U.S. history.
Nation
Potential culprit found in lung injuries and deaths from vaping
Federal health officials have identified vitamin E acetate in the lung fluids of 29 people sickened in the outbreak of vaping-related lung injuries. The discovery is a "breakthrough" that points to the oil as a likely culprit in the outbreak that has sickened more than 2,000 people and killed at least 39.
Nation
Virginia mother gets 20 years in starvation death of her son
The mother of a Virginia boy who died from severe starvation and neglect has been ordered to spend 20 years in prison.