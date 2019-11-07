MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
9-0-9
(nine, zero, nine)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul St. Paul rocked by two new shootings, with one leaving a person dead and one involving a U.S. marshal
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul St. Paul rocked by two new shootings, with one leaving a person dead and one involving a U.S. marshal
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul St. Paul rocked by two new shootings, with one leaving a person dead and one involving a U.S. marshal
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul St. Paul rocked by two new shootings, with one leaving a person dead and one involving a U.S. marshal
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Trump in La. ahead of gubernatorial election
The Latest on President Donald Trump's rally in Louisiana (all times local):
Nation
The Latest: Woman testifies against man in fiancee's death
The Latest on the trial of a Colorado man charged with killing his fiancee (all times local):
Nation
Utah man arrested in Mexico after couple found dead in Texas
Authorities say police have arrested a man in Mexico who's suspected of stealing a car that belonged to a New Hampshire couple found buried at a South Texas beach.
Variety
Texas executes inmate for strangling El Paso woman in 2002
A Texas inmate who was a member of a white supremacist gang was executed Wednesday evening for strangling a woman nearly 20 years ago over fears she would alert police about his drug operation.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:07-08-29-31-32(seven, eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two)Estimated jackpot: $350,000