MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
3-9-5
(three, nine, five)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Trump says Chad Wolf to be next acting DHS secretary
President Donald Trump on Friday said Chad Wolf, a longtime Homeland Security official, would be the new acting head of the department, the fifth person in the job for this administration.
Variety
Conversations lead to acceptance of Somali refugees
Linda Thielen has lived in St. Cloud her whole life.
Variety
Former Milwaukee drug pusher shifting focus to mental health
Ken Ginlack was at the height of his addiction to crack cocaine, and he desperately needed money.
National
Minnesota seeking a simpler way to finance energy efficiency
Minneapolis renters and homeowners could soon have a new option to pay for energy efficiency projects without having to worry about recouping all of the benefits before their next move.
Nation
Crews battle last stubborn Southern California wildfire
Crews fought a pitched battle against the last remaining large wildfire in Southern California as the stubborn flames threatened nearly 2,000 homes and other buildings.