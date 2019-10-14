MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
6-8-2
(six, eight, two)
Latest deadly police shooting raises questions about tactics
On any given day in the U.S., police respond to thousands of non-emergency calls asking them to check on someone's home. Most such visits prove…
Nation
Woman gets 60 years in boyfriend's burning death
A woman who poured gasoline on the couch where her sleeping boyfriend laid and then shut the door after seeing him jump up and yell "hot, hot" will spend 60 years in prison for first-degree murder.
Nation
Texas officer charged with murder, resigns after shooting
A white Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed a black woman through a back window of her home while responding to a call about an open front door was charged with murder on Monday after resigning from the force.
National
Releasing gun photo inappropriate, Fort Worth chief says
After a white Fort Worth police officer fatally shot a black woman inside her home, police swiftly released body camera footage that depicted the moments…
National
The Latest: Texas police officer charged with murder
The Latest on the fatal police shooting of a black woman inside her own home in Fort Worth (all times local):