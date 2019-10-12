MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
6-0-7
(six, zero, seven)
Politics Envoy to tell Congress that text denying any quid pro quo with Ukraine came directly from Trump
Hotel collapse in New Orleans leaves 1 dead, 2 missing
A large section of a Hard Rock Hotel under construction beside New Orleans' historic French Quarter collapsed Saturday amid blinding dust and flying debris, killing one person and injuring more than 20. Rescue workers searched the largely unstable building until nightfall for two people still unaccounted for.
Officer kills woman inside her Texas home after welfare call
A black woman was fatally shot by a white Fort Worth, Texas, officer inside her home early Saturday after police were called to the residence for a welfare check, authorities said.
Authorities: 3 deaths tied to Southern California wildfires
Three people have died at the scene of Southern California wildfires this week, authorities said Saturday, as firefighters aided by diminishing winds beat back a blaze on the edge of Los Angeles that damaged or destroyed more than 30 structures and sent a blanket of smoke across a swath of neighborhoods.
Latest: Officials say Riverside County fire is 68% contained
The Latest on wildfires in California (all times local):
Chicago police: 4 dead, 1 wounded in apartment shooting
Chicago police say five people were shot, four killed, at an apartment building on the city's Northwest Side.