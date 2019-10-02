MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
2-4-3
(two, four, three)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Los Angeles seeks to dismiss old warrants to help homeless
Authorities are seeking to dismiss roughly 2 million old minor warrants and citations in the hopes of easing legal burdens on the Los Angeles homeless population.
Nation
2 Dakota pipeline protesters face federal charges over 2017 damage in Iowa
Their comments about damaging the pipeline did not appear to yield much of a response — until now.
National
2020 Democrats put focus on guns amid impeachment fever
Democratic presidential candidates reiterated their call for gun control Wednesday and urged Americans to keep up the fight for change, sidestepping the issue of impeachment in Washington and whether it will divert lawmakers.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:2-4-3(two, four, three)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:12-15-17-23-26(twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-six)