MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
5-2-0
(five, two, zero)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:5-9-7-2(five, nine, seven, two)¶ Maximum prize: $500
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:5-2-0(five, two, zero)03-12-17-21-23(three, twelve, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three)Estimated jackpot: $45 million03-23-25-26-28(three, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $60 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:3-1-5(three, one, five)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:03-12-17-21-23(three, twelve, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
