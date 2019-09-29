MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
9-3-6
(nine, three, six)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:4-2-0-5(four, two, zero, five)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:1-4-9(one, four, nine)¶ Maximum prize: $500
9-3-6(nine, three, six)Estimated jackpot: $45 million06-07-17-23-28(six, seven, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $60 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:06-07-17-23-28(six, seven, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-eight)
