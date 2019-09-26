MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
6-8-3
(six, eight, three)
Call with Ukranian president renews concerns about Trump's business
Buried in the controversy over President Donald Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was an effort by the Ukrainian leader at currying favor…
National
Judge allows Michigan adoption agencies to bar LGBT homes
Religious-based adoption agencies that contract with the state of Michigan will be allowed to refuse to place children in LGBT homes under a preliminary injunction issued by a federal judge Thursday.
Music
Third man charged with drug counts in Mac Miller's death
A third man has been arrested and charged with drug offenses in connection with rapper Mac Miller's overdose death last year.
Nation
Daughter pleads guilty in death of mom blamed on panhandler
A Baltimore woman has admitted to blaming her stepmother's murder on a panhandler and helping her father try to escape to Mexico.
National
Marijuana vape sales lag as lung illnesses rise in US
Vaping products, one of the fastest-growing segments of the legal marijuana industry, have taken a hit from consumers as public health experts scramble to determine what's causing a mysterious and sometimes fatal lung disease among people who use e-cigarettes.