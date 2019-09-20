MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
0-3-5
(zero, three, five)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Revelers reach gates of Area 51 then peacefully rejoin party
Thousands of curious Earthlings from around the globe traveled to festivals, and several hundred made forays toward the secret Area 51 military base in the Nevada desert on Friday, drawn by an internet buzz and a social media craze sparked by a summertime Facebook post inviting people to "Storm Area 51."
Variety
Patient records found at shuttered Indiana abortion clinics
Investigators found thousands of abandoned medical records at three shuttered Indiana abortion clinics that were operated by a late doctor who took home more than 2,200 sets of fetal remains, Indiana's attorney general said Friday.
Business
U.S. to send troops to Saudi Arabia, hold off on striking Iran
The Pentagon on Friday announced it will deploy additional U.S. troops and missile defense equipment to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as President Donald Trump has at least for now put off any immediate military strike on Iran in response to the attack on the Saudi oil industry.
Variety
2 vaping companies settle LA suit, won't sell to minors
Two vaping companies have agreed not to promote their products to minors under a settlement with Los Angeles prosecutors.
National
Amazing Amy changing lives on and off the golf course
There are times in life, maybe a handful, when everything changes. A moment, simple or world shattering, slanting the past, shaping all still to come.