MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
0-3-4
(zero, three, four)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul St. Paul police: Man is fatally shot leaving church with daughter and father, who returned fire
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul St. Paul police: Man is fatally shot leaving church with daughter and father, who returned fire
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Shootings and shock value: Hoodies, PSA use similar tactics
In a breezy back-to-school video spot, angelic children describe their beloved new headphones, sneakers, skateboard. Soon, though, a disturbing reality dawns on the viewer: Those cherished new belongings are merely tools to foil a school shooter stalking the children.
Nation
Former fugitive couple plead not guilty to Arizona killing
A couple arrested after a 16-day escape from extradition to southern Arizona to face charges in a murder case have pleaded not guilty.
Nation
BC-BKL--WNBA Playoff Glance
Chicago 105, Phoenix 76Seattle 84, Minnesota 74Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92Tuesday, Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95Thursday, Sept. 19: Las…
National
The Latest: Activist charged in overdose appears in court
The Latest on a federal charge against political activist Ed Buck in a drug death at his Los Angeles-area home (all times local):
Nation
Whistleblower complaint about Trump centers on Ukraine
Complaint involved a "promise" Trump made that was so alarming a U.S. intelligence official reported it.