MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
8-9-0
(eight, nine, zero)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
BC-BKL--Fever-Liberty
The New York Liberty clinched the best chance to win the WNBA draft lottery by losing to Indiana 86-81 on Friday night.
Nation
BC-BKL--Fever-Liberty
The New York Liberty clinched the best chance to win the WNBA draft lottery by losing to Indiana 86-81 on Friday night.
Nation
BC-BKL--Fever-Liberty
The New York Liberty clinched the best chance to win the WNBA draft lottery by losing to Indiana 86-81 on Friday night.
Nation
BC-BKL--Fever-Liberty
The New York Liberty clinched the best chance to win the WNBA draft lottery by losing to Indiana 86-81 on Friday night.
Nation
BC-BKL--Fever-Liberty
The New York Liberty clinched the best chance to win the WNBA draft lottery by losing to Indiana 86-81 on Friday night.