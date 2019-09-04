MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
1-8-1
(one, eight, one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Some migrant parents deported without kids can return to US
A federal judge ordered the U.S. government Wednesday to allow the return of 11 parents who were deported without their children during the Trump administration's wide-scale separation of immigrant families.
Nation
Feds decline to charge FBI agent who killed kidnap victim
Federal authorities say they will not charge an FBI agent who fatally shot a hostage during a rescue attempt in Houston last year.
National
Newsom's California vaccine bill changes surprise backers
Medical groups and a lawmaker behind California legislation to crack down on vaccine exemptions said Wednesday they were surprised by Gov. Gavin Newsom's last-minute call for changes to the bill, a move that inserted fresh uncertainty into one of the year's most contentious issues.
National
Union head: Climate plans must accommodate coal workers
Democratic presidential candidates seeking to address climate change must account for thousands of coal workers whose jobs are at risk because of mine closures and competition from cheaper natural gas, the head of the largest coal miners' union said Wednesday.
Nation
Hurricane death toll climbs to 20 in devastated Bahamas
The ground crunched under Greg Alem's feet on Wednesday as he walked over the ruins of his home, laid waste by Hurricane Dorian. He touched a splintered beam of wood and pointed to the fallen trees, overcome by memories.