MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
5-6-6
(five, six, six)
Nation Teenager accused of rape deserves leniency because he's from a 'good family,' N.J. judge says
National
Appeals court puts Trump abortion restrictions on hold again
Trump administration rules that impose additional hurdles for low-income women seeking abortions are on hold once again.
National
Jarring images of border cells surface ahead of July 4
"Inhumane." ''Shameful." ''Intolerable." ''Brutal." Mounting revelations about squalid and dangerously overcrowded conditions at Border Patrol holding centers have fueled public outrage heading into the Fourth…
TV & Media
'Laugh-in' comedic actor Arte Johnson dies at 90
Actor Arte Johnson, who won an Emmy for comedy sketch work on the television show "Laugh-In," has died early Wednesday in Los Angeles. He was 90.
Nation
California mom accused of drowning son pleads not guilty
A California woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and attempted murder charges in the drowning of her 12-year-old son and attempting drowning of her 7-year-old boy.
National
California becomes 1st state to ban hairstyle discrimination
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Wednesday a bill making California the first state to ban workplace and school discrimination against black people for wearing hairstyles such as braids, twists and locks.