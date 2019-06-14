MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
0-6-6
(zero, six, six)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Police: Arkansas woman arrested in ex-lawmaker's death
Authorities on Friday night said they've arrested an Arkansas woman in connection with the killing of a former state senator who was found dead outside her own home.
Nation
Man arrested in '87 cold case slaying of soldier in Colorado
A suburban Denver man has been arrested in the unsolved slaying of a soldier in Colorado 32 years ago after DNA evidence was used to create an image of what a suspect might look like, authorities said Friday.
Nation
Doctors will conduct health checks at facility with preemie
The teenage girl with pigtail braids was hunched over in a wheelchair and holding a bunched sweatshirt when an immigrant advocate met her at a…
Nation
3rd suspected suicide in less than 2 weeks for NY police
New York City police say a 29-year-old officer died Friday in the department's third suspected suicide in less than two weeks.
National
Judge grants American Airlines an order against 2 unions
A federal judge on Friday ordered unions that represent American Airlines mechanics not to interfere in the airline's operations.