MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
6-9-5
(six, nine, five)
Synagogue shooting suspect pleads not guilty to new charges
The sole suspect in a fatal shooting at a Southern California synagogue pleaded not guilty to federal hate crimes and other charges Tuesday.
Family: Chicago police vehicles caused deadly weekend crash
The family of an 84-year-old woman killed in a crash involving Chicago police has sent a letter to the mayor and police chief saying police vehicles caused the weekend accident, which injured more than a dozen people in all, including 10 officers.
Intense rainfall in central US causing southern flooding
Historic flooding is hitting communities along the Arkansas River despite little rain in the region, thanks to downpours in areas farther north and efforts by officials to control the powerful surge of water.
The Latest: Ocasio-Cortez responds after offensive video
The Latest on a California team apologizing for offensive video showing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (all times local):
11 straight days of tornadoes put U.S. near 'uncharted territory'
In the last week alone, authorities have linked tornadoes to at least seven deaths and scores of injuries. Federal forecasters logged reports of more than 500 tornadoes in a 30-day period — a rare figure, if the reports are ultimately verified.