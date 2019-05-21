MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
6-7-4
(six, seven, four)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Celebrities
First accuser testifies at ex-NFL player's rape trial
A female hitchhiker who accused former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. of raping her after he picked her up testified Tuesday that she did not flee or defend herself because the muscular football star had threatened to kill her.
Music
Handwritten wills shake up Aretha Franklin's estate
The discovery of handwritten wills in the home of the late Aretha Franklin could ignite a dispute among family members about the estate of the "Queen of Soul." She died last August without a formal document to guide her sons about her music, property and other assets. But the newly found writings filed in court Monday could change everything.
Nation
Storms in Midwest leave string of tornadoes, flooding
Dangerous storms left a string of more than 30 tornadoes across the central U.S., damaging homes in Oklahoma, demolishing a racetrack grandstand in Missouri and inundating the region with water over a short period.
Variety
Police look at whether transgender women's deaths connected
The shooting deaths of two transgender women and the stabbing of a third are being investigated to determine whether they are connected, police in Dallas said Tuesday.
National
Kentucky Gov. Bevin clears first hurdle, wins GOP primary
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin cleared his first hurdle toward a second term, defeating three Republican challengers Tuesday to advance to a tougher fall campaign where his Democratic challenger will try to bludgeon him for his high-profile feuding with public school teachers.