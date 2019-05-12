MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
6-3-0
(six, three, zero)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Shouldn't it 'last a lot longer?': Driver concerned about longevity of 35W noise wall in Bloomington
More from Star Tribune
Local Shouldn't it 'last a lot longer?': Driver concerned about longevity of 35W noise wall in Bloomington
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
University of Oklahoma president announces retirement
The University of Oklahoma's president has announced that he will retire from the position, which he took on last year.
National
US-Canada border transfers raise fear of delayed crossings
Hundreds of border agents from across the U.S. are being temporarily transferred south ahead of the busy summer tourism season, worrying those along the northern border who rely on cross-border commerce.
Nation
Man's death in west Alaska village jail is 3rd in 2 weeks
An Alaska man has died while in police custody, the third person to die in a western Alaska community jail in the past two weeks, authorities said.
Nation
Prosecutor: Dogs detected decomposition in missing girl case
Trained dogs detected the scent of human decomposition in the vehicle of a man arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 4-year-old Texas girl, according to a prosecutor.
Nation
The Latest: Prosecutor: Human decomposition detected in car
The Latest on the disappearance of 4-year-old Maleah Davis (all times local):