MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
5-2-4
(five, two, four)
More From Nation
National
Tennessee nears sending governor sports betting bill
Tennessee lawmakers are close to sending Gov. Bill Lee legislation to allow sports betting.
Nation
Attorneys say FBI withheld evidence in Islamic State case
Attorneys for a man convicted of providing guns to two Islamic State followers killed as they tried to attack a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Texas claim authorities didn't reveal until three years after his trial ended that the FBI placed a surveillance camera outside the plotters' Phoenix apartment.
Variety
It seems like Alzheimer's but peek into brain shows a mimic
Some people told they have Alzheimer's may instead have a newly identified mimic of the disease — and scientists say even though neither is yet curable, it's critical to get better at telling different kinds of dementia apart.
National
Woman seeks $1.5M in damages from neo-Nazi website founder
The first black woman to serve as American University's student government president is seeking more than $1.5 million in court-ordered damages against a neo-Nazi website operator who orchestrated an online harassment campaign against her.
Music
Jewish students sue to oust pro-Palestinian panel from UMass
A group of Jewish students at the University of Massachusetts Amherst is asking a judge to order a panel discussion about Palestinian human rights off campus because it is anti-Semitic.