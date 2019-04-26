MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
6-6-7
(six, six, seven)
Huge gap in sentences requested in Chicago terrorism case
Prosecutors and defense lawyers on Friday recommended starkly different punishments in a long-running Chicago terrorism case before a multiday sentencing hearing that starts Monday and will focus on the 25-year-old defendant's mental health.
Elon Musk and SEC settle dispute over Telsa CEO's tweets
Elon Musk and U.S. securities regulators have settled their dispute over the Tesla CEO's tweets, with Musk agreeing to having his future communications regarding the electric-car maker pre-approved by a company-employed expert.
Former US Interior Secretary Manuel Luján Jr. has died
Manuel Luján Jr., who spent 20 years as a Republican congressman and later as a U.S. Interior Secretary who drew fire from environmentalists for challenging the Endangered Species Act, has died. He was 90.
New York Archdiocese names 120 priests accused of sex abuse
At least 120 priests accused of sexually abusing a child or having child pornography have worked in the Archdiocese of New York, the archdiocese said Friday in releasing a list of names that includes bishops, high school teachers, a scouting chaplain and a notorious cardinal.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:10-24-25-27-28(ten, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)