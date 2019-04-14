MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
3-4-8
(three, four, eight)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Mourners pay respects to SC's Ernest 'Fritz' Hollings
Family, friends and former colleagues have paid their respects at a visitation for Ernest F. "Fritz" Hollings, who helped shepherd South Carolina through desegregation as governor and went on to six terms in the U.S. Senate.
TV & Media
Favreau gives 'Star Wars' fans 1st look at 'The Mandalorian'
Jon Favreau gave fans their first look at the "The Mandalorian" at the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago on Sunday, previewing the most anticipated series yet from the galaxy far, far away.
Nation
Cancer's unsettling links to obesity
Smoking has been the No. 1 preventable cause of cancer for decades and still kills more than 500,000 people a year in the United States.…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:06-07-10-15-30(six, seven, ten, fifteen, thirty)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:0-6-3(zero, six, three)¶ Maximum prize: $500