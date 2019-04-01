MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
3-6-6
(three, six, six)
Maryland lawmakers OK police force at Johns Hopkins
Johns Hopkins University will be allowed to create its own armed police force, under a measure that has received final approval by the Maryland General Assembly.
Nation
4 dead after vehicle flees wrong way on Alabama interstate
A driver trying to elude a sheriff's deputy went the wrong way on a southwest Alabama highway on Monday and hit a second vehicle head-on, killing four people.
National
Suit: US drug agency deemed firm 'kingpin' in 'drug cartel'
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration viewed one drug-producing company as the "kingpin within a drug cartel," according to a Tennessee lawsuit over the opioid epidemic.
National
Boeing, FAA say more time needed for fix of troubled 737 Max
Boeing and U.S. aviation regulators say the company needs more time to finish changes in a flight-control system suspected of playing a role in two…
National
Trump's threat to close border stirs fears of economic harm
President Donald Trump's threat to shut down the southern border raised fears Monday of dire economic consequences in the U.S. and an upheaval of daily life in a stretch of the country that relies on the international flow of not just goods and services but also students, families and workers.