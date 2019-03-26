MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
1-1-6
(one, one, six)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Mom with kids on YouTube channel charged with child abuse
An Arizona woman who used to operate a popular YouTube channel featuring children has been indicted on charges that she kidnapped five of her seven adopted children and abused them by pepper-spraying them, forcing them to take ice baths and striking them with clothes hangers.
Nation
Missouri man sentenced to 5 years for abusing boy, 11
One of two Missouri men accused of subjecting an 11-year-old boy to grueling exercises and beatings has been sentenced to five years in prison.
National
Jury to hear Reid damages trial against exercise band maker
A jury in Nevada was due to hear opening arguments Tuesday in former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid's lawsuit against the maker of a flexible exercise band that he says slipped from his hand while he used it in January 2015, causing him to fall and suffer lasting injuries, including blindness in one eye.
Nation
Man picks perfect NCAA tourney bracket heading into Sweet 16
An Ohio man has made history with a March Madness bracket that's perfect through 48 games on the NCAA.com's "Bracket Challenge," according to the NCAA.
Nation
U.S. Supreme Court tackles thorny issue of partisan gerrymandering
The justices seemed wary of involving the courts in partisan redistricting.