MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
4-5-3
(four, five, three)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Cleanup underway after fire at Texas petrochemicals facility
Crews on Wednesday extinguished a fire that had burned for days at a Houston-area petrochemicals storage facility and led to concerns about air quality among some residents and environmental groups despite reassurances from officials that testing shows nothing amiss.
Business
The Latest: Fire at Texas storage facility briefly flares up
The Latest on a fire that had been burning at a Texas petrochemical storage facility (all times local):
Nation
Jury awards $250,000 to woman jailed without seeing a judge
A Mississippi jury awarded $250,000 in damages Tuesday to a woman jailed 96 days without seeing a judge, a case spotlighting how Mississippi still struggles to provide access to lawyers or bail to people jailed before trial.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's slam on McCain ignores who aided vets
President Donald Trump's posthumous slam on Sen. John McCain flips reality on its head when it comes to who gave veterans the option to see a private doctor at public expense.
Nation
Police release more records in Las Vegas massacre
Accounts of Las Vegas police collecting bloody bullet fragments at hospitals and detectives tracing weapons purchases in five states were among the records released Wednesday from the investigation of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.