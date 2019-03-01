MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
1-6-6
(one, six, six)
More From Nation
Nation
Waters receding in parts of flooded South; more rain ahead
The Tennessee Valley Authority said Thursday that rivers in its vast network of waterways are starting to recede, but flood-stricken residents shouldn't exhale just yet as officials continue to release water from dams amid forecasts of more rain.
TV & Media
California woman gets 15 years in elderly man's beating
A Los Angeles woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in the beating of a 92-year-old man that was captured on video and shared widely on social media.
Nation
Man executed in Texas for killing estranged wife's family
A Texas inmate was executed Thursday evening for the killings nearly 30 years ago of his estranged wife's parents and her brother, who was a police officer.
Home & Garden
California residents survey damage as historic floods recede
Tom Orr began moving lyrics and scripts, clothes and photo albums from his apartment as authorities ordered evacuations along a rising Northern California river threatening to hit a historic crest.
National
Highlights of Gov. Evers' state budget proposal
Highlights of the two-year Wisconsin budget proposal released Thursday by Gov. Tony Evers: