MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
5-2-5
(five, two, five)
The Latest: Trump vows veto if border resolution passed
The Latest on President Donald Trump's decision to declare a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border to get financing of a wall on that border (all times local):
Judge strikes down North Carolina voter ID OK'd by voters
A North Carolina judge on Friday voided new state mandates requiring photo identification to vote and also limiting income tax rates. He ruled the GOP-controlled legislature lacked authority to put those constitutional amendments on the ballot because lawmakers had been elected from racially-biased districts two years earlier.
Reports: NYC prosecutors preparing case against Manafort
Prosecutors in New York City are building a potential criminal case against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, as he awaits sentencing on federal conspiracy and fraud convictions, according to reports published Friday.
Manhattan luxury condo owners vote to strip Trump's name
Big, brassy letters spelling "Trump" will be ripped off another New York City apartment tower, the last of six luxury condominiums that once displayed the president's name.
South Dakota senators scrap ban on teaching gender dysphoria
A South Dakota Senate panel rejected a bill Friday to limit teaching about gender dysphoria in public schools after a transgender high school student told members that passing the measure would only ensure "another generation of isolation that would erase people like me."
