MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
2-3-8
(two, three, eight)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
W.Va. teachers' unions call for strike over education bill
West Virginia teachers' unions on Monday called a statewide strike over an education bill that they view as lacking their input and as retaliation for a walkout last year.
Nation
3 children among 4 found dead after west Michigan shooting
Authorities say three children and a woman were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds at a home in western Michigan.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:19-23-34-37-41(nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-one)Estimated jackpot: $130,000
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:2-3-8(two, three, eight)19-23-34-37-41(nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-one)Estimated jackpot: $130,000Estimated jackpot: $206 million02-17-19-29-31(two, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $282…
Nation
Former President Obama is unlikely to endorse any Democratic candidate during the primaries
Ex-president has offered advice to the contenders.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.