MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
8-5-9
(eight, five, nine)
More From Nation
Business
Amazon dumps NYC headquarters and its promised 25,000 jobs
Amazon abruptly dropped plans Thursday for a big new headquarters in New York that would have brought 25,000 jobs to the city, reversing course after politicians and activists objected to the nearly $3 billion in incentives promised to what is already one of the world's richest, most powerful companies.
Movies
'Silent Scream' anti-abortion film producer Don Smith dies
The producer of the controversial 1984 abortion film "The Silent Scream" has died at age 94.
National
Trump administration sued over shift in asylum policy
The Trump administration's policy of returning asylum seekers to Mexico while their cases wind through immigration courts violates U.S. law by putting the migrants in danger and depriving them of the ability to prepare their cases, a lawsuit filed Thursday by civil liberties groups claims.
National
Youth programs left wanting by California marijuana law
More than a year after the start of marijuana sales in California, no money has been allocated for substance abuse programs and education for youth.
National
Illinois set to hike minimum wage to $15, highest in Midwest
Illinois legislators moved quickly Thursday to deliver one of new Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker's top campaign promises, a gradual hike in the statewide minimum wage from $8.25 to $15 an hour — more than double the pay floor that most of its Midwestern neighbors require.
