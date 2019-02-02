MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
4-3-4
(four, three, four)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Black caucus 'still processing' Northam photo
The Latest on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's yearbook photo of a person in blackface (all times local):
National
Seal takeovers, downed trees: Parks clean up post-shutdown
National park visitors cut new trails in sensitive soil. They pried open gates while no one was watching. They found bathrooms locked, so they went outside. One off-roader even mowed down an iconic twisted-limbed Joshua tree in California.
Nation
Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead, hundreds hurt
The dangerous cold and heavy snow that hobbled the northern U.S. this week has retreated, but not before exacting a human toll: more than two dozen weather-related deaths in eight states and hundreds of injuries, including frostbite, broken bones, heart attacks and carbon monoxide poisoning.
Music
Country singer Charley Pride focus of 2 PBS projects
Paging Terrence Howard. Charley Pride still wants the actor to play him in a movie of the country music star's life.
Celebrities
Seinfeld sued over sale of Porsche alleged to be fake
Jerry Seinfeld has been sued by a company claiming it bought the comedian's 1958 Porsche for $1.5 million only to discover it was a fake.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.