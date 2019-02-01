MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
3-6-8
(three, six, eight)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
US border agency says it's made biggest-ever fentanyl bust
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced Thursday their biggest fentanyl bust ever, saying they captured nearly 254 pounds (114 kilograms) of the synthetic drug that is fueling a national epidemic of fatal opioid overdoses from a secret compartment inside a load of Mexican produce heading into Arizona.
National
Arizona joins Colorado River drought plan
Arizona delivered one of the final puzzle pieces for a Colorado River drought plan, agreeing Thursday to join six other states and Mexico in voluntarily taking less water from the constrained river.
National
Judge refuses Nevada's latest bid for plutonium shipment ban
A federal judge denied Nevada's latest request Thursday to immediately block all future shipments of weapons-grade plutonium to a nuclear security site near Las Vegas.
National
California governor pushes for fund to help asylum seekers
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is praising San Diego County for providing a shelter for asylum seekers and wants the state to help.
TV & Media
'Jane the Virgin' creator sees tears, closure for show's end
The upcoming final season of "Jane the Virgin" is already drawing tears.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.