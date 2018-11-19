MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
2-9-5
(two, nine, five)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Help for peanut allergies is closer
Not a cure, new drug cuts reaction to trace amounts.
Nation
Migrants' welcome cools near U.S. border
Mayor, group in Tijuana push back on their effort.
National
As Florida recount ends, Sen. Nelson concedes race to Scott
Sen. Bill Nelson, a Florida political icon who first arrived on Capitol Hill in the decades when Democrats dominated this presidential battleground state, conceded his bitterly close re-election bid to Republican Rick Scott on Sunday after a bruising recount left Nelson thousands of votes short of the outgoing governor.
National
The Latest: Residents who fled flames return for memorial
The Latest on California's wildfires (all times local):
National
North Carolina man's body found in Mexican canyons
The governor of a northern Mexico state where a North Carolina man was slain last month said the alleged perpetrator will pay dearly for the…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.