MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
5-2-9
(five, two, nine)
National
Kemp's campaign declares victory in Georgia's governor race
Republican Brian Kemp's campaign declared victory Wednesday in the Georgia governor's race, though Democrat Stacey Abrams insists that enough ballots remain to leave open the possibility of a runoff in a race that Kemp oversees as secretary of state.
National
VoteCast: How AP's survey of the US electorate was conducted
AP VoteCast is a survey of the American electorate conducted in all 50 states by NORC at the University of Chicago for The Associated Press…
National
Indicted re-elected congressman vows 'business-as-usual'
California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter, who won re-election while facing federal corruption charges, promised constituents Wednesday it will be "business-as-usual" in his deeply red Southern California district, but some wonder whether that will be possible.
Nation
Surprise: Large alligator found in Kansas City hot tub
A Missouri landlord stumbled upon an unwanted house guest while evicting a tenant: a large alligator in a hot tub.
National
Florida passes amendment to restore felons' voting rights
Florida added 1.4 million possible voters to the rolls when it passed Amendment 4, a measure restoring the voting rights of felons who have served their sentences. But whether those people register to vote — and which political party they ultimately support — remains to be seen.
