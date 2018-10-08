MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
7-1-6
(seven, one, six)
More From Nation
National
Trump apologizes to Kavanaugh at White House event
The president apologized to the new Supreme Court justice and his family for "the terrible suffering you have been forced to endure."
Celebrities
Comedian Katt Williams pleads not guilty to assault
Comedian Katt Williams has pleaded not guilty in connection with an alleged assault on a hired driver at Portland International Airport.
National
US Gulf Coast bracing for 'monstrous' Hurricane Michael
Residents of Florida's Panhandle frantically filled sandbags, boarded up homes and secured boats Monday as they anxiously awaited Hurricane Michael, which forecasters warned could smash into the state's Gulf Coast as a dangerous major hurricane within days.
Nation
Felon charged in series of deadly Kansas City-area shootings
A convicted felon was charged Monday with a total of 18 felonies including murder after a series of shootings that left three people dead and two wounded in the Kansas City area.
National
US bans new mining claims on public land near Yellowstone
U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke approved a 20-year ban on new mining claims in the towering mountains north of Yellowstone National Park on Monday, after two proposed gold mines raised concerns that an area drawing tourists from the around the globe could be spoiled.
