MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
9-5-0
(nine, five, zero)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Candidates for Rhode Island governor snipe in 1st debate
Rhode Island's Democratic Gov Gina Raimondo went after Republican Cranston Mayor Allan Fung for what she called "public corruption" in his police department during their first gubernatorial debate Thursday, while he fired back that she is a Statehouse insider whose leadership has failed.
National
The Latest: Report: Musk was close to settling with the SEC
The Latest on U.S. securities regulators filing a complaint against Tesla CEO Elon Musk alleging that he made false and misleading statements about plans to take the company private in August.
Business
SEC seeks to oust Tesla CEO Elon Musk over go-private tweet
U.S. securities regulators are asking a federal court to oust Musk, alleging he committed securities fraud with false statements about plans to take the company private.
National
What Happened: Top takeaways from Kavanaugh, Ford hearing
Thursday's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh riveted Washington and the nation with hours of fiery, emotional testimony from the judge and Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing him of sexual assault when they were high schoolers. Kavanaugh denied the accusation.
National
After powerful testimony, Senate panel sets Friday morning vote
The testimony by Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford left senators to decide whether the long day tipped their confirmation votes for or against Trump's Supreme Court nominee.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.