MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
4-5-0
(four, five, zero)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
1 death during Florence: A hunter keeping watch on his dogs
Hurricane Florence was blowing across eastern North Carolina hours before making landfall, and Bennie Lee Sutton's hunting beagles were howling in their backyard kennel. So he was up in the middle of the night doing what he knew would quiet the pack of more than a dozen hounds: parking his pickup nearby and shining the headlights into their pen.
Nation
Relatives: Women killed in Texas more than troubles endured
Janelle Ortiz dreamed of becoming famous. Melissa Ramirez imagined a day when the street wasn't home and drugs not her preoccupation. Claudine Luera just ached to see her children do better than she had.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:4-5-0(four, five, zero)08-25-28-33-34(eight, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four)Estimated jackpot: $520,00012-13-25-33-40, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 5(twelve, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-three, forty;…
Business
Floods prevent inspectors from studying environmental harm
Aerial photographs show widespread devastation to farms and industrial sites in eastern North Carolina, with tell-tale trails of rainbow-colored sheen indicating potential contamination visible on…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:08-25-28-33-34(eight, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four)Estimated jackpot: $520,000
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.