MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
0-9-2
(zero, nine, two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Former presidents, family pay tribute to McCain
The Latest on the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. (all times local):
Nation
Amber Alert issued for boys, father after Phoenix killings
An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for two young brothers and their biological father missing since the boys' mother and a male housemate were found fatally shot in the Phoenix home where police said the victims and boys lived.
Variety
Study shows health, reaction-time declines in firefighters
Randy Brooks' son had a request three years ago: What could his dad do to make wildland firefighting safer?
Business
Accountants warn tax reform could add up to April shock
Those who rely heavily on deductions could see a bill.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:04-10-18-21-22(four, ten, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)Estimated jackpot: $30,000
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.