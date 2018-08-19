MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
2-5-0
(two, five, zero)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Michael Cohen, Trump's ex-lawyer, investigated for bank fraud in excess of $20 million
Federal authorities investigating whether President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, committed bank and tax fraud have zeroed in on well over $20 million in loans obtained by taxi businesses that he and his family own.
Nation
USA Gymnastics president: mediation with Nassar survivors
The legal portion of the Larry Nassar scandal at USA Gymnastics may soon be over.
Nation
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
Chicago 115, Indiana 106, 2OTConnecticut 89, Los Angeles 86Phoenix 96, New York 85Indiana 97, Chicago 92Atlanta 93, Las Vegas 78Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m.Washington at…
Nation
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
Chicago 115, Indiana 106, 2OTConnecticut 89, Los Angeles 86Phoenix 96, New York 85Indiana 97, Chicago 92Atlanta 93, Las Vegas 78Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m.Washington at…
Nation
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
Chicago 115, Indiana 106, 2OTConnecticut 89, Los Angeles 86Indiana 97, Chicago 92Phoenix 96, New York 85Atlanta 93, Las Vegas 78Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m.Washington at…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.